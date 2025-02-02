This is a dish I love to cook any occasion from weeknights to weekends. The salad itself is a meal and perfect for vegetarian, the skewers can be served on the side and any leftovers of both salad and skewers keep really well for a lunch the next day!

The harissa & honey combination is one I use often for its incredible flavour on anything from meats, seafood and roast/grilled veggies.

Charring broccoli is hands down the most delicious way to prepare it, getting it nice and charred, it takes on a meaty, smokiness and really is the star of the salad. Use this technique of cooking it for all sorts of things. Whether chopping it for various salads (a charred broccoli Caesar is so good) or serving as larger ‘cutlets’ as a main dish.

If you want a simpler version that skewers, simply use chicken thighs and grill or roast them.

Chicken - swap for lamb, beef, fish, prawns or veggies like mushrooms, capsicum, zucchini combo on the skewers. A firm tofu would also work.

Honey - swap for maple

Harissa - you could use sriracha

Broccoli - zucchini, cauliflower, beans or asparagus would all work.

Grains - lentils or a cooked brown rice

Almonds - any nut you like

BBQ Harissa & Honey Chicken Skewers with Chopped Charred Broccoli Salad