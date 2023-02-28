Damn Delicious!! 5.6.22

'MORE VEG' EPISODE 6

FULL RECIPE HERE

When you split zucchini lengthways and lightly score the cut side, keeping them in larger, thicker pieces with that large flat surface area to caramelise up nicely, they really hold themselves so well on the grill or BBQ to become a main event with such amazing flavour and texture, something you can carve through.

Being larger pieces they can spend more time on the grill without becoming soft and mushy. By scoring them, it allows the heat to get in and also more flavour with marinades and dressings able to get in there, plus it looks really cool when you serve them up. You will get those “oooo, aahhhh” comments!

If you don’t have a grill or BBQ, use a thick bottomed frying pan to get some good colour and then transfer them to a 220C oven for about 6-8 minutes to finish cooking.

PRO TIP (REMINDER): Oil the vegetable, not the grill! for grilling, you don’t want to oil the grill to cook as it is such a high heat, too much oil will smoke and burn. Oil & season your veggies then get them grilling. You can use a brush throughout cooking to baste with a little more oil or a marinate if needed.

I've picked a few recipes to share with you from the book so you can road test and enjoy before it's released.

I've filled the pages with so much deliciousness for you to make your own. Over 100 veg-centric, fish & seafood recipes, a whole techniques section demystifying and simplifying the noise around all the ways to cook fish at home & so much extra in each recipes notes!

​The Weekly Threesome​

In-season produce to have on the menu right now …..

Pumpkin - Can’t go past a piece of golden roast pumpkin in the winter or a creamy pumpkin soup, but try this Whole Roast Pumpkin for something different

Cabbage - The humble cabbage is at its best right now so if you’ve mastered last week's recipe and technique of slow-roasting mix it up with this Cabbage, Potato, Butterbean & leek soup - I make it at least once a week in the winter

Kiwi fruit - green or gold - into desserts, salads, bircher or chia breakfast bowls or as a snack, skin and all! Yep, you can eat the skin of kiwi fruit! just give them a good wash first! Grab yourself some green and golden fruit and give this salad a whirl great for a warmer winter's day - a guest appearance from also in-season pomegranate.

​This Week From My Kitchen​

Sweet Potato, Eggplant, Chickpea, Tamarind Curry

Prep/cook time – 40 minutes

Serves 4 with rice and naan

Ingredients

1 eggplant, cut into quarters lengthways

4 tbsp olive oil