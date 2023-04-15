Hi everyone, I just published my first note on Substack Notes, and would love for you to join me there!

Notes is a new space on Substack for us to share links, hacks, tips, short posts, quotes, photos, and more. I plan to use it for things that don’t fit in the newsletter, like extra tips, questions and behind the scenes

How to join

Go to Notes

Head to substack.com/notes or find the “Notes” tab in the Substack app. As a subscriber to I Can Cook That, you’ll automatically see my notes. Feel free to like, reply, or share them around!

You can also share notes of your own. I hope this becomes a space where every reader of I Can Cook That can share thoughts, ideas, and interesting quotes from the things we're reading on Substack and beyond.

If you encounter any issues, you can always refer to the Notes FAQ for assistance. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Go to Notes