These Korean Roast Portobello Mushroom Bowls have become a go-to vegan meal at our house for the adults. It’s that feel good food - totally delicious & so nourishing with that incredible umami flavour from the mushrooms & Gochujang.

Did you know if you sit your mushrooms out in the sun for 30 minutes, they absorb the vitamin D from the sun and you get that goodness when you eat them! How cool!

the cucumber bean sprout salad is also a great side recipe to use on other dishes when you want that fresh pickle element. I love it with fish (roasted in this same Gochujang glaze) or even pull some rotisserie chicken and mix through for an eat chicken salad!

Gochujang is a spicy Korean fermented bean paste with a huge kick of flavour that’s great for dressings, marinades and sauces. Here in Australia it is widely available in supermarkets and Asian food stores. I add it to a bolognese too for a delicious spin on the dish.

The marinade used here is also good for fish, chicken, meats and over roast veggies like cauliflower, pumpkin and eggplant.

mushrooms - cauliflower, eggplant, pumpkin, zucchini and also fish, prawns, chicken or thinly sliced beef, store fried with the marinade would be delicious

Gochujang - miso with a little sriracha can be a good replacement