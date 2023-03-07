Lemon & Herb Orzo Salad w Zucchini, Corn & Feta
Prep time 15 minutes | Cook time 15 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 cobbs corn
2 zucchini
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Salt, pepper
4 clove garlic, roughly chopped
1 ½ cup dried Orzo
½ cup pepita seeds
½ cub slivered almonds
Large handful mint, roughly chopped
Large handful flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
2 shallots (scallions) finely sliced
400g tinned chickpeas, rinsed well
Zest, juice 1 lemon
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
200g marinated feta
Method
1 - Bring a medium saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil.
2 - Cut the corn kernels from the cobb, set aside. Cut the zucchini into quarters, lengthways, and dice into 2cm pieces. Set aside.
3 - Add the Orzo to the boiling water and cook for 9 minutes then drain and rinse under cold water.
4 - Meanwhile, place a large frying pan over a high heat and add the 2 tbsp of olive oil, zucchini, and corn with a good pinch of salt. Sauté for 3-4 minutes to colour the zucchini and corn. Add the garlic, stir through and cook for 30 seconds more. Set aside.
5 - Place the almonds and pepita seeds in a small frying pan and toast them over a medium/high heat for 3 minutes, stirring often so they don’t burn.
6 - Combine the cooked veggies, orzo, herbs, chickpeas, shallots, lemon vinegar olive oil and feta in a large bowl. Season to taste and gently toss to combine.