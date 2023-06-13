Hey team, hope you are well! Apologies for the later than usual newsletter! Will be back to usual Sunday delivery this week.

Before we begin, an update on my first foodie trip destination in 2024! We’re going to Vietnam!

Let’s go! I’m so excited for the opportunity to have this experience share it with you if you want to come and join me! I will be sending out an email in the coming days with all the info on the trip, how to book + early bird pricing. You’re getting the info first so you can book in first as it’s small groups with a maximum 20 people.

The trip is planned for May 3rd - 9th 2024 and we have an incredible 7 night culinary journey through the weathered, yet charming, alleys and backstreets of colonial Hanoi and Hoi An in search of Vietnam's most delicious and best-kept secrets. We’ll meet fishermen, farmers, cooks, and families and learn not just how food is prepared, produced, farmed, and eaten, but also how food tells a story of Vietnam's history and culture. It will be fully guided with a local which makes it even better with lots of experiences to have plus free time because we all love some chill time and to be able to explore or try something extra on our own or as a group!

If you want to be notified directly about the trip, add you email to the link below!

notify me about the trip

It’s no secret that one-pot dinners are a favourite we love to share & cook on here. They are the bomb from all angles - practicality, affordability, less fuss & definitely more flavour!

This Greek(ish) Chicken & Rice has definitely made it to the top of the playlist lately. A family meal, a dinner party dish or that meal prep to keep the week ticking over smoothly. The addictively mouthwatering combination of lemon, garlic, oregano, dill & parsley are some of my favourite flavours, really adding a punch to this dish and also just as a marinade for chicken or fish. I first played with the recipe a few weeks back and it went down a treat with friends & kids (sans herbs) so I knew I had to share it with you all here. Comforting, simple, perfect for leftovers and freezing even. So much flavour comes from the pan that you brown off the marinated chicken in and then gets the rice cooked in it. the butter beans are spooned over to serve, adding another element to the dish with little effort or cost.

I first marinate chicken thigh cutlets (bone in) which give extra flavour to the dish as they cook with the rice but feel free to use thigh fillets (boneless) which work a treat. You can marinate for a few minutes if time isn’t on your side or feel free to marinate overnight for a richer flavour from that marinade. See the substitution section below for some ideas on other way you can take this dish.

Rice is a long grain white rice which I feel works best for the dish. Lemon really is a must, the combination of zest and juice through the rice really adds life to the dish and needs to be in there. You can adjust more or less depending on your taste. I always suggest to add less then serve it with extra lemon so individuals can dial things up if they wish.

If you are looking for a salad to serve with this, something fresh and crisp from a traditional Greek style salad or a shaved fennel, rocket, feta number with a red wine vinaigrette would go down a treat!

Chicken thigh skin on - you can substitute boneless thigh or even breasts - skin off or on. Fish is also another great substitution. Try a firm white flesh fish like hake, letting it poach in the rice as it all cooks.

Rice - you could swap in orzo for the rice which would work amazingly. Quinoa could be used but i think the rice is the perfect grain for this dish.

Butterbeans - feel free to use Cannellini, borlotti or chickpeas.

Herbs - the oregano, parsley, dill combo is a knockout but you could also sub in coriander, mint and even basil.

Vegetarian - topping the rice with some grilled, marinated vegetables like zucchini, eggplants and capsicums can be a great way to veggie this dish up. Aslo sub the chicken stock for veggie stock. Some feta crumbled over at the end would also be pretty amazing!

Greek Lemon Chicken, Rice & Herbie Butterbeans

Serves 4-5

Ingredients

5 skin-on chicken thigh cutlets or fillets