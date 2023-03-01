20.02.2023

If there is one slightly more involved recipe everyone should master, well gnocchi is it! I find it similar to making bread in its therapeutic & fulfilling nature, taking the humble potato and turning it into these deliciously light pillows through a hands on process that isn’t at all overcomplicated. It just takes a good recipe you know will work every time and a little bit of time up your sleeve.

Gnocchi can be a make ahead item that you can have in the fridge or something you do with other people and perhaps a glass of wine, making a night of it and turning it straight into a meal. Because it keeps well, make extra and have a couple of meals in the week ahead.

In that respect, it is perfect for weeknights sautéed and tossed with a simple tomato sauce, pesto & mushrooms or a special occasion with a slow-cooked meat ragu or sautéed with seafood like prawns, scallops, squid or a piece of fish.

This recipe is gluten free and vegan so caters to everyone. Light little dumplings are easy and fun to make. Make ahead and have in the fridge, ready for quick meals anytime! Double the recipe for extra leftovers.

Ultimate Potato Gnocchi

Bake or Boil the potatoes?

The method I follow from a lot of trials is baking. The idea with gnocchi is to make it as light as possible and that comes from using the least amount of flour as possible (and not overworking the dough when mixing) By baking, a dry heat method of cookery, you’re reducing the water content of the potato when it cooks giving you drier cooked potato flesh. This means the amount of flour you then need to hold it all together is reduced.

Don’t throw away your potato skins!

No wasting anything with making gnocchi. After scooping out the cooked potato flesh, you can turn the skins into crispy skins! Perfect for a snack as are or with a dip! Simply cut them into small pieces, brush them with olive oil, season with salt and pepper plus any other flavours, maybe some smokey paprika, onion, garlic powder mix, then lay over a lined baking tray and bake in a 190C oven for 15-20 minutes, until golden and crispy!

Step by step

_______________________________

Gnocchi ‘Nicoise’﻿﻿

This is a simple and flavour packet gnocchi dish perfect for a quick lunch or midweek dinner. Once you have the gnocchi made in advance, this dish is literally 10 minutes away. A nice addition would be anchovies if you like that.

Serve with a simple salad and you are in gnocchi heaven. Enjoy.

Prep/cook time 15 minutes (after making gnocchi or using store bought)

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup mixed olives

3 tbsp olive oil