No Boring, watery soups here! This Pea, Leek & zucchini soup certainly puts a spring in your step with so much flavour & goodness packed in!

Cottage cheese adding a creamy hit of protein to this veggie soup blended through & extra spooned in. I loving cottage cheese in both sweet and savoury recipes, with a vegetarian family, it’s a great way to add in extra protein easily and affordably.

This is a great recipe to make ahead enjoy for a couple of days or freeze for longer storage.