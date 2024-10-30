This has become a favourite recipe with the whole family. By Cooking the chicken separate to the risotto, not only are you getting amazing flavour, you can make this for when you are serving both veg and meat lovers.

Both can be made in advance and reheated for the next few days which is basically how we eat lunch at our house. It is always leftovers.

By roasting the breast whole, it retains a lot of juiciness and any juices the do pool on the tray form the chicken and tomatoes are stirred straight through the risotto for a massive hit of flavour (if you’re not serving anyone vegetarian.

The tomatoes are roasted with the chicken but again if you need it sperated, simply follow the process keeping them seperate.

I’ve left out using the usual white wine in this recipe as i dont drink mucvh and to use 1 cup then have the rest going off is kind of a waste. If you want to use white wine, adding 1 cup to the rice before the stock is when to do it. Let it bubble and evaporate/soak in before adding the first ladle of stock.

chicken breast - swap for thigh or even swap out for fish, using a firm white fish or salmon/ ocean trout.

For a pure vego recipe - swap the chicken for some large cup mushrooms or to be honest just leave off. This risotto is a meal to itself!

Corn - you could add diced zucchini here instead

Butter - sub in more olive oil