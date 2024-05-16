What more could you want? A dish that’s packed with Low Gl carbs from the sweet potato, great protein from eggs & lots of veggie goodness to boot! The best part is it comes in at under $5 per serve, and the low GI carbs will help you feel fuller for longer, improve concentration, and give you sustained energy throughout the day! Could call it a super food!!

I do love to make this very often as an easy dinner and lunch box filler as well or make ahead lunch. It is also great for a bring a plate type occasion or picnic! Can be served as is or with a salad.

veggies - you can really work with whatever you have but do precook them as in the recipe here if they are firmer veggies as they won’t really cook in the frittata. You can roast them, blanch them or fry them. Cool then add into the frittata mix.

Mozzarella - any cheese can be added here and a great way to use up what’s on hand. Feta, cheddar, even torn pieces of brie or blue cheese is a nice twist if you like those cheeses.

Loaded Veggie & Mozzarella Frittata

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato, peeled, thinly sliced

1 zucchini thickly sliced into 1cm rounds

1 red onion, sliced into 1cm thick wedges

1 red capsicum, diced

Salt, pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

12 eggs

2 handful basil leaves, half finely sliced

6 bocconcini ball, torn

Method

Preheat an oven to 220C.

Combine the sliced veggies in a bowl with a little salt, pepper the olive oil and toss well to coat.

Place them onto a lined baking tray and roast for 15 minutes to cook.

Meanwhile, whisk together the egg, a little salt pepper and the sliced basil.

Lay half the roast veggies over a baking dish with half the torn bocconcini and pour over the eggs.

Top with the remaining veggies and bocconcini then cook in the oven for 35-40 minutes, until the centre is set. Serve hot or cool to room temp for a picnic or casual lunch.