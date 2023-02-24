Prep/cook time 45 minutes

Makes approx. 10-12 serves

Ingredients

1 cup lupin flakes

1 ½ cup rolled oats

1 ½ cup puffed brown rice

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup pepita seeds

½ cup pecans, roughly chopped

½ cup almonds, roughly chopped

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch salt

¼ cup maple syrup or honey

1/3 cup light olive oil

1 ½ cup coconut flakes, lightly toasted

2/3 cup goji berries

Method

Preheat an over to 170C, line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Combine the first nine ingredients in a mixing bowl then add the maple, coconut oil and mix everything well.

Scatter onto the lined tray and bake for approx. 20-25 minutes, giving everything a mix halfway through. You want everything lightly toasted and crisp.

Mix the coconut flakes and goji berries through the toasted granola, cool and store in an airtight container.

Suggested serving – yoghurt, banana, strawberries, passionfruit and a little preferred milk