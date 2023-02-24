Lupin, Pecan, Coconut & Goji Granola
Prep/cook time 45 minutes
Makes approx. 10-12 serves
Ingredients
1 cup lupin flakes
1 ½ cup rolled oats
1 ½ cup puffed brown rice
½ cup sunflower seeds
½ cup pepita seeds
½ cup pecans, roughly chopped
½ cup almonds, roughly chopped
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Pinch salt
¼ cup maple syrup or honey
1/3 cup light olive oil
1 ½ cup coconut flakes, lightly toasted
2/3 cup goji berries
Method
Preheat an over to 170C, line a large baking tray with baking paper.
Combine the first nine ingredients in a mixing bowl then add the maple, coconut oil and mix everything well.
Scatter onto the lined tray and bake for approx. 20-25 minutes, giving everything a mix halfway through. You want everything lightly toasted and crisp.
Mix the coconut flakes and goji berries through the toasted granola, cool and store in an airtight container.
Suggested serving – yoghurt, banana, strawberries, passionfruit and a little preferred milk