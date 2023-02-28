29.5.22

🌱 MORE VEG EPISODE 5 🌱

Broccoli is the perfect grilling vegetable! By cutting it into cutlets or large wedges there is zero waste and very little time needed in the kitchen.

All too often the florets are used and the stem is discarded but this is the best part! And totally edible. Remember, you pay for broccoli by its weight so wasting the stalk is throwing $$ in the bin.

The key to getting great caramelisation and flavour when grilling is creating surfaces that maximise the amount of broccoli touching the grill.

Nail this grilling technique and then apply it to other larger vegetables such as Zucchini, Pumpkin, Sweet potato or Cauliflower.

You want a good amount of the vegetable to have direct contact with the grill and that will help it cook and create the amazing flavour you get from charring! Thinner veggies like green beans, asparagus or broccolini are perfect thrown straight on the grill.

Don’t turn your veggies too quickly, let them get nice and charred before turning and also let them relax - what I mean is when you put something like a broccoli cutlet on the grill, it’s all rigid when it is raw so might not make the straight contact with the grill. but as it starts to cook, it softens slightly. You can use a weight or heavy pan to help her if you want to weigh down the veggie as it begins to cook then remove.

PRO TIP: When buying vegetables, such as broccoli, wash them as soon as you get home, dry them, and then put them in the fridge so that when you go to cook it is so much more efficient - the vegetables are already washed and ready to go.

PRO TIP: Oil the vegetable, not the grill! for grilling, you don’t want to oil the grill to cook as it is such a high heat, too much oil will smoke and burn. Oil & season your veggies then get them grilling. You can use a brush throughout cooking to baste with a little more oil or a marinate if needed.

Pre-Order My New Cookbook

Oh my, I’m so excited to share this with everyone! I’ve filled the pages with so much deliciousness, so much of me, for you to make your own.

Over 100 veg-centric, fish & seafood recipes, a whole techniques section demystifying and simplifying the noise around all the ways to cook fish at home & so much extra in each recipes notes!

I wanted to give you as much as I could! Everyday goodness right through to those times you want to dial it up and flex or have more time. Thank you for the support, it means the world to me!

🐟 PRE-ORDER NOW 🌱

This Week From My Kitchen​

One-Pot Chicken, Silverbeet, Potato & Leek

prep/cook time – 50 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

6 skinless, boneless chicken thigh fillets

Salt, fresh ground black pepper