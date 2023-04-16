Hi everyone, I hope you’ve had a great week!

It’s Autumn here in Australia and where I am, we’re jostling between warm & cooler days and chilly evenings. It’s around this time (and throughout the year to be honest) that I find myself making warm roast veggie salads and thick, creamy, meal like veggie soups. They are a fantastic way to use things up I have on hand, keeping it plant based, nourishing, delicious and perfect for making ahead in a busy schedule.

You can coax so much flavour from veggies through sautéing and then simmering away in stock before blending in a good high speed blender which creates an incredible creamy texture without the need for any dairy.

Next, elevate the humble soup combine your soup and salad together, piling a delicious caramelised veggie salad into the soup, it adds levels of flavour and textures to your humble soup and you won’t do it any other way after trying this.

After mastering this recipe, start playing around with other ingredients in your soup and salad, the possibilities are endless.

This green goddess soup uses both fresh and frozen veg. the combination of broccoli, zucchini, silverbeet gives an incredible depth of flavour and nutrition with the frozen peas added at the last minute before blending, giving it an incredible colour, natural sweetness and adding to that creamy texture when blended together.

Both elements, the soup and salad can be made in advance, kept seperate and reheated as needed.

The soup freezes well, but I wouldn’t recommend for the eggies on there own. However, mix them together and freeze it as one.

Soup veggies - the combination of broccoli, zucchini, silverbeet can be mixed up, using more or less of each veggie as you may have on hand or that are cheaper at the shops. You can swap silverbeet for spinach, cavolo nero or kale.

Warm salad veggies - these can switch up with other things like Brussel sprouts, cauliflower, or even snap peas, snow peas, just give them a little time when cooking.

Frozen broccoli and spinach - if for whatever reason you only have frozen broccoli and spinach, they will work. It may have slightly less flavour but still delicious and great to be able to turn some simple frozen veg into something spectacular.

Butterbeans - swap for any pulse - chickpeas, lentils, borlotti are all great.

Leek - swap for onion if you need.

Pepita seeds - swap for any nut or sunflower seed.

Veggie stock - swap for a chicken broth if being totally veggie isn’t an issue. Water will also work, however, slightly less flavour coming through. You could add in some miso paste if you use water.

A note on stock cubes/powder - I often cook with these for ease at home, souse as you usually dissolving it into water then into the soup.

Green Goddess Soup w Caramelised Broccoli, Zucchini & Butter beans

Serves 4