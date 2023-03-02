Masterclass 1: Let's get to know each other
In a nutshell, I am a father, cook, and author, with 20 years of experience in the food industry and a passion for a minimal, less-fuss approach to cooking for maximum flavour and health.
I'd love for you to introduce yourself, ask questions, give feedback and be a part of this community surrounding damn delicious food!
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to I Can Cook That to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.