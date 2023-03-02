Masterclass 2: Foundations of Flavour

Tom Walton

My favourite sauces and a crunch! See the full recipes at the bottom of the page.

My foundations of flavour

I keep these flavour bombs in my fridge to dial up the deliciousness at every meal from salads to soups, over veggies, fish and meats - and we will use these throughout the series. Having sauce and flavours ready to go makes cooking with max flavour…

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to I Can Cook That to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.