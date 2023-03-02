Masterclass 3: Crispy Brussel Sprouts

This week I’m showing you how to convert any Brussel sprout hater into a lover with my favourite Brussel sprout dish. The key is all in how they are cooked and unbalancing the dish with exciting flavours - acids, salts, sweet, spice, fragrance.

Brussel sprouts are a brassica, in the family with broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower - all of which are transf…