Masterclass 4: Roast eggplant Two Ways

Split Roast Eggplants w White Bean, Almond & Olive Salad

Roasting is my go-to technique and the easiest, most impactful way to cook them at home, ready to be used in so many dishes. In this week's episode of More Veg, we go through all the steps of roasting the perfect eggplant, and then create two dishes with them. An easy and delicious eggplant & white…