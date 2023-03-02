Masterclass 6: Gnarly Slow Roast Cabbage
Cabbage isn’t exactly the poster boy or girl of the veggie world …. Yet with its sweet meaty flavour when cooked and caramelises, it deserves centre stage on your table more often. The fact that it's super affordable and readily available also helps.
The key steps to getting your cabbage gnarly and delicious are:
Oiling and seasoning generously
Pre-searing…
