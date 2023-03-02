Masterclass 8: Split Grilling Zucchini
When you split zucchini lengthways and lightly score the cut side, keeping them in larger, thicker pieces with that large flat surface area to caramelise up nicely, they really hold themselves so well on the grill or BBQ to become a main event with such amazing flavour and texture, something you can carve through.
Being larger pieces they can spend more …
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to I Can Cook That to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.