Hey team, hope everyone is having a great week! This weeks recipe (free, first of the month) is one that I have become quite addicted to and perfect for throughout the year. Light enough for a warmer months and nourishing for a cool weather. There’s lots of ways you can add your own touches to the dish so read on and enjoy!

The flavours of the sweet miso glaze as it caramelises over the broccoli & corn is an umami bomb! This glaze also becomes the bases for the dressing with the help of some other ingredients keeping the recipe simple and uncomplicated.

This dish is meal prep, weeknight dinner, easy lunch, bring a plate, date night and perfect to keep the week rolling through with delicious, healthy meals.

Additions can be of caramelised tofu, torn rotisserie chicken, flaked roast fish, soft boiled egg or seared and sliced beef all are amazing ways if you want to bring in some extra protein. also feel free to bring in other veggies like finely sliced capsicum, carrot, cabbage if you really want to veggify the dish!

The broccoli and corn also make for an epic side dish if you just wanted to serve them as is without noodles and same with the glaze and dressing. They work with other veggies, fish and meats.

Broccoli – cauliflower, mushrooms and eggplant are all good swaps or additions to the dish, working so well with the miso glaze.

Corn - as above and feel free to swap in frozen corn if you need.

Soba noodles - thick rice noodles or a egg noodle would work well here as would a ramen or udon noodle. If noodles aren’t your thing, serve this with your favourite steamed rice.

Maple - honey is a great swap here

Rice vinegar - apple cider vinegar can be swapped in here

Sesame seeds - omit without an issue or swap in a nut if you like, like roast, crushed almonds or toasted pepita seeds.

Miso Roast Broccoli & Charred Corn Soba Noodles

Serves 4

Ingredients

¼ cup white miso paste

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 large head broccoli

2 head corn, kernels removed

3 tbsp olive oil

250g dried soba noodles

2 tbsp soy sauce

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

¼ cup toasted sesame seeds

3 spring onion, finely sliced

1 large red chili, seeds removed, finely sliced

Method

Preheat an oven to 230C and being a large pot of water to the boil.

In a small bowl, combine the miso paste, maple and 1 tbsp of sesame oil. Set aside.

Cut the broccoli into florets and slice the stalk into thin pieces of similar length.

Toss these with half the olive oil. Pour half of the miso glaze over the broccoli, tossing well then place onto a large baking tray in a single layer and roasted for 10-12 minutes in the preheated oven until lightly caramelised but still green.

Place a medium frying-pan over a high heat, add the remaining olive oil corn and pinch of salt. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally so the corn begins to caramelise. Add 2 tbsp of the glaze to the corn, stir through, turn the heat off and let the residual heat caramelise the glaze through the corn. Set aside.

Cook the soba noodles in the boiling water for 3-4 minutes.

While they cook, combine the remaining glaze with the soy sauce, sesame oil, and vinegar.

Drain the noodles well and toss with half the dressing, half the shallots, and half the sesame seeds and pile into a large bowl. Spoon over the corn, broccoli and finish with the dressing spooned over remaining shallots, sesame seeds and chili, if desired.

