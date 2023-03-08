I fell in love with tagine when we travelled through Morocco. It’s always a dish I keep coming back to throughout the year, swapping in seasonal produce and not only keeping it veggie, but also cooking lamb, chicken and seafood in this sauce.

I absolutely love the flavours of this tagine – the ras el hanout spice mix and preserved lemons have such unique personalities and really bring the dish to life. The dish serves four but even if you’re cooking for one, make it all and enjoy the leftovers as the flavour gets better each day.

Other things to do with leftover tagine – make a pie – wrap it in some filo of puff pastry for little pies or pile it into a dish and cover with puff pastry for a larger pot pie

You can easily swap in other veggies like zucchini and eggplant in the warner months or try pumpkin and parsnips as a great combo. To be honest, use anything you have on hand – it’s a great dish to use up what’s in the fridge – carrots, mushrooms, broccoli – it all works. Even try dark leafy greens like silverbeet, cavolo Nero cooked down and softened or baby spinach towards a the end.

Prep/cook time – 45 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, diced