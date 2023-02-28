BONUS NEWSLETTER

With Mothers day on Sunday I wanted to share my top 6 Mothers day recipes to save you scouring the web for what deliciousness to serve up on Sunday.

Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl

Prep time 20 minutes

Makes 2 smoothie bowls

Ingredients

2 dragon fruit

2 cups frozen, sliced banana

2 cups frozen strawberries

½ cup chilled coconut milk

5 fresh strawberries, halved lengthways

½ punnet blue berries

½ cup toasted granola

1/3 cup toasted coconut flakes

1 passionfruit, cut in half

Method

Using a melon baller, cut small balls from on one of the dragon fruits and set aside. Scoop out any offcuts of the fruit and set aside for the smoothie bowl.

In the jug of the Vitamix Ascent blender, place the frozen banana, frozen strawberries, and flesh of the second plus l reserved flesh of the dragon fruit. Pour over the milk and then secure the lid and blend on speed one for 15 seconds then turn the speed up to 4 and use the tamp to help blend the ingredients to a smoothie creamy consistency, approx 1 minute.

Spoon the mix between two coconut bowls and smooth the surface with the back of a spoon. Place the strawberries, dragon fruit balls, blue berries, granola and coconut flakes over the bowls and serve straight always

Cured Salmon Potato Rosti

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 large Desiree potato, grted

1 small sliced onion

½ tsp flake salt

Fresh ground black pepper

1/3 cup plain flour

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup natural yoghurt

2 tbsp seeded mustard

2 tbsp dill, chopped

Zest 1 lemon

100g sliced, cured or cold smoked ocean trout or salmon

1 lemon, cut into wedges to serve

1 tbsp za’atar

1/3 cup picked dill

2 tbsp tiny capers to serve

Method

For the Rosti, combine the grated potato, onion, seasonings and flour.

Preheat a large, non-stick frying pan over a medium/high heat.

Add the oil then the Rosti mix and flatten out into a thin pancake.

Cook for 3-4 minutes each side until golden then slide onto a chopping board and cut into 8 wedges.

In a small bowl, combine the yoghurt, mustard, dill, lemon zest and season lightly.

Top the Rosti wedges with some cured or smoked fish, the mustard yoghurt and serve scattered with dill, za’atar, capers and lemon wedges to serve.

Pumpkin Risotto

This is not your average pumpkin risotto; we are making this at least once a week.

Grated pumpkin is cooked through the risotto as well as roast pumpkin pieces to top it with creamy goat’s cheese melting through, roast pepita seeds and a little parmesan.

The chicken broth gives this risotto that extra depth of flavour and nourishment

Prep/cook time – 1 hour

Serves 4

Ingredients

¼ kent or butternut pumpkin

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt, black pepper

Risotto

2 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp butter

1 brown onion, finely diced

2 clove garlic, finely crushed

2 cups arborio rice

½ cup white wine (optional)

1l good quality chicken broth

½ cup finely grated parmesan + extra to serve

½ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

100g chevre goat’s cheese

Method

Preheat an oven to 190C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Peel the pumpkin and remove the seeds. Wash and dry the seed and toss with 1 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Cut half the pumpkin into 12 smaller pieces, toss in the remaining 2 tbsp olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on the baking tray and roast for 10 minutes. Add the pumpkin seeds to the tray and roast for a further 10 -15 minutes until the pumpkin is golden and soft and the seeds crispy. Set aside.

Grate the other half of the pumpkin to make 1 ½ cups. Set aside.

For the risotto, bring the chicken broth and 500ml water to the boil then turn down to a low heat.

Heat a large, deep frying pan over a medium/high heat and add the olive oil, 2 tbsp butter, onion, garlic, grated pumpkin and a good pinch of salt. Cook without any colour, stirring, for 5 minutes then add the rice and cook stirring for a further 1 minute then add the white wine and stir that through the rice to absorb. Start ladling in the stock, a little at a time and stiring constantly to allow the stock to absorb and rice to become creamy. Keep doing this until the risotto is creamy and the rice cooked. You want it loose but not wet. Turn the heat off and stir through the remaining 2 tbsp butter and ½ cup parmesan. Place a lid on and allow it to sit for 2 minutes to rest.

Adjust the seasoning, stir through the parsely and serve the risotto on warm plates, topped with the roast pumpkin, crispy pepita seeds, goat’s cheese and a little more parmesan

Bursting Tomato Polenta

Prep/cook time 30 minutes

serves 4

Ingredients

1 punnet Red Perino tomatoes

1 punnet Gold Perino tomatoes

4 large portobello mushrooms

6 sprigs thyme, leaves stripped

2 clove garlic, sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

Flake sea salt, fresh ground black pepper

1.25l vegetable Stock

1 ¼ cup polenta

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil + extra to drizzle

1 cup basil, picked

1 small block parmesan, to serve

Method

Preheat an oven to 200C and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Combine the Perino tomatoes into a bowl, add half the thyme, garlic, olive oil and season with salt, pepper and toss to combine.

Lay the mushrooms, cup side up, onto the baking tray, scatter over the remaining thyme, garlic, drizzle with remaining olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Roast these for 7-8 minutes – the tomatoes should be just bursting and the mushrooms pooling with delicious juices.

While the tomatoes and mushrooms cook, bring the vegetable stock to the boil and whisk in the polenta.

Continue to cook over a low heat medium heat, whisking contently for 7-10 minutes, until you have a smooth creamy polenta.

Adjust the seasoning to taste and whisk in 2 tbsp of the olive oil.

To serve, spoon the polenta onto a large plate or individual serving bowls. Spoon over the mushrooms and tomatoes with any cooking juices, scatter with basil, grate over the parmesan and finish with a little drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and some more black pepper if desired.

Corn & Zucchini Fritters

Makes approx. 8 fritters

Ingredients

2 cobbs corn

1 zucchini grated

¼ cup slice shallots

1/3 cup flat parsley, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

2/3 cup besan (chickpea flour)

½ tsp baking powder

½ cup dairy free milk

Salt, fresh ground black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

½ cup each flat parsley & basil, picked (optional)

½ cup preferred yoghurt

2 tbsp dairy free pesto

Method

Using a box grated, grate one piece of corn over a shallow bowl so you end up with a rough puree and all the juices. Cut off the corn from the other cobb and add it to the grated corn along with the zucchini, shallots, parsley, garlic, besan flour, baking powder, milk and season well with salt, pepper and mix to combine.

Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium/high heat and add a little olive oil then spoon in some mix to make small fritters, about 5cm. cook for 2 minutes on one side then flip and cook for 1 minute longer. Repeat with the remaining mix until it’s all cooked. To serve, swirl the pesto through the yoghurt and scatter the herbs over the fritters if using.

Lemon & Myrtle Cake

Prep/cook time – 1 hour

makes 1 x 24cm cake

Ingredients

2/3 cup coconut oil, melted

1 cup caster or coconut sugar

3 eggs, room temp

1 1/2 tsp 1mm ground lemon myrtle leaves

1 ¼ cup coconut yoghurt

1 ½ cups plain flour, sifted

2/3 cups (almond meal)

2 tsp baking powder

2 punnets of strawberries, green stem removed

1 tbsp 6mm cut dried lemon myrtle leaves

2/3 cup water

1/2 cup caster sugar

Extra coconut yoghurt to serve

Method

Preheat an oven to 180C and grease and line the base of a 24cm springform cake tin with baking paper.

Cut half the strawberries in half for the cake and set aside.

Cut the other half of the strawberries into quarters for the topping and syrup. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the coconut oil, sugar and 1 tsp of the ground lemon myrtle, until the sugar is dissolved then whisk through the yoghurt.

Add the flour, almond meal and baking powder and mix to just combine.

Spoon half the cake batter into the cake tin and push half of the halved strawberries into the cake mix, spoon over the remaining batter to cover and press the remaining halved strawberries over the top

Bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes.

For the syrup, in a small pot combine the ingredients with 4 of the quartered strawberries and place over a low heat to infuse and cook for 10 minutes then let sit for 10 more minutes and strain off and keep warm.

When the cake comes from the oven, soon half the syrup over the hot cake and let it soak in then allow the cake to cool to room temp in the tin before removing the tin carefully and placing the cake onto a serving plate.

To serve, mix the quartered strawberries with the 2 tbsp of syrup and the remaining ½ tsp ground lemon myrtle.

Spoon these over the cake and serve with yoghurt if desired.

Happy Mother's Day to all the Mum's out there.

Eat well,

Tom