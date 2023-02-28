Hello and welcome to Damn Delicious!

I started this newsletter as a way to connect with everyone in a different, more personal setting, away from the noise. With more everyday damn delicious recipes, inspirations, tips & tricks around cooking, and more of what you want including Q&A's.

To get this party started, over the coming months I'm sharing a new video series called ~ MORE VEG.

Any guess what it's about?

I created this series to be able to dive in and give you more value through all the extra tips and tricks I can share with you in video format.

By the end of the series, you'll have learnt the same skills and recipes I use in my kitchen every day, giving you more confidence to create damn delicious dishes with MORE VEG 💚

Not only do I show you recipes but the techniques which are the real gold and are so versatile. You just need to add whatever flavours you want either from the sauces video in the series or your own, and you are cooking damn delicious and simple meals without the fuss.

All the veg loving dishes in the series stand up on their own but also sit perfectly as part of a shared table with fish or meats for one epic spread with friends, family or cook for yourself and enjoy leftover heaven.

I can’t wait to share it! As a big part of this community, I would love to hear from you in the comments with your feedback, ideas and questions.

Week 1

This week is all about foundations of flavour. My favourite sauces and a crunch I keep in my fridge to dial up the deliciousness at every meal - from salads to soups, over veggies, fish and meats - and we will use these throughout the series. Having sauce and flavours ready to go makes cooking with max flavour so effortless and it only takes 30 minutes to make them all.

My foundations of flavour

Ginger Miso & Sesame Dressing

This dressing has it all – it’s an umami flavour bomb with the addictive and distinct flavour from the toasted ground sesame seeds, miso and then that kick of ginger and rice vinegar. Happens to be vegan.

Use it with ANYTHING – I’m talking noodles, a salad dressing, stir fries, over raw or cooked fish, any roast or grilled veggies – cabbage, cauliflower, eggplant, mushrooms, brussel sprouts, broccoli … you get the idea…. ANYTHING.

3 Minute Romesco Sauce

This Catalonian sauce is big on flavour with the meaty sweet roast capsicum, smokey paprika, nuts and tomato.

Use it on sandwiches, over grilled or roast veggies, spooned into salads or nourishing bowls, with seafood, meats, amazing with fried eggs or onto toast with some avocado for an easy lunch. Feel free to mix it up and use different nuts or even seeds if a nut allergy. Happens to be vegan.

Spicy Green Dressing

This is my one go-to green herbie sauce with its spicy, fragrance and hit of vinegar it’s great!

Use it with veggies, as a marinade or dressing to grilled chicken or fish, salads, over fried eggs, spooned over hummus or swirled through yoghurt. Reduce or omit the chili if desired, it’s still delicious. Happens to be vegan.

Garlicky Whipped Tahini

I don’t roll without this sauce in my fridge. We spoon it over roast veggies, I serve it with grilled chicken and fish, as a vegan creamy salad dressing, it's so good! The more garlic and lemon the happier this sauce gets! Happens to be vegan

Curry Spiced Seeds & Sultanas

I made this recipe while scouring my pantry for something I could add to a salad for crunch. Now I use it on everything from soups, over roast veggies with some sauces above, stirred through a fragrant rice or grains or just as a snack (make extra – they go quickly as a snack)

The toasted seeds with the sweetness from sultanas and that moreish curry spice is so good. Add in nuts or another dried fruit for different vibes. Happens to be vegan.Store the sauces in the fridge for up to 1 week and the curry spiced seeds mix in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 1 month.

Check out the video and recipes 👉 HERE 👈

_______________________________________________________

Over the next few months I'll be sharing my favourite pantry staples and equipment in the kitchen, recipes and techniques starring:

The meatiest split roast eggplant.

Everyday buckwheat salad.

Gnarly slow roast cabbage.

Crispy caramelised brussel sprouts to convert any hater.

Charred broccoli cutlets good enough for a centrefold.

Zucchini steaks that'll make you forget about meat.

My proper roast cauliflower. Creamy on the inside & golden on the outside.

Make the humble carrot into a rockstar veg, roasting it in a spicy marinade to make a salad and a soup.

One of my favourite recipes and techniques you'll keep coming back to, Big Pot Braised Greens.

I'd love to hear anything you would like to see in the upcoming newsletters, let me know in the comments below 👇

Getting to know each other

In a nutshell, I am a father, cook, and author, with 20 years of experience in the food industry and a passion for a minimal, less fuss approach to cooking for maximum flavour and health. Check out the video below for more and over the coming months, I'd love for you to introduce yourself, ask questions and give feedback.

