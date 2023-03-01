23.10.2022

Roast & Raw Brussel Sprout Salad

parmesan, pine nuts and seed mustard dressing

This salad is the best of both world with the roast and raw goodness of Brussel sprouts coming together. Enjoy it on its own or serve as part of a large meal alongside anything from roast meats to fish or other veggie or grain dishes.

Prep/cook time – 30 minutes

serves 4 as part of a larger meal

ingredients

500g Brussel Sprouts

2 tbsp olive oil