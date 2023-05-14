Het team, Hope everyone is well! This weeks recipe is one that needs a little more time at first but that sets you up for one delicious dish!

Beef & mushroom is one of those marriage of ingredients and flavours that was made for each other and when the beef is braised beef short ribs & garlicky mushroom melting through a creamy risotto … dinner just got taken to a whole new level is next level!

Please don’t let longer cook time on the beef put you off. You can get that out of the way first, a day or two before even or use a pressure cooke which will cut the time down to about 45 minutes.

Once the beef has been cooked, the recipe is a pretty simple one that goes by the usual steps of a risotto. We sauté the mushrooms, getting them really delicious then fold half through the risotto and topping the finished risotto with the remaining which add a little wow factor when serving it.

I like to dish this up in a big pot on the table however it also makes for a delicious dinner party dish plated up and leftovers are amazing! Reheat using a little water or stock to make sure its not too gluggy.

Another way to enjoy leftovers is to roll some leftover chilled risotto into arancini balls, optional stuff with a little mozzarella, crumbing them and frying them.

Short ribs - You can swap these out for beef cheek or brisket. You could even use lamb shanks or a lamb shoulder. Chicken thighs are another quicker option. IT would only take 30 minutes to cook for this following the same method as the beef. Go even further for a shortcut and use finely sliced seared steak, scattered over at the end or a roast chicken, meat flaked and stirred through with the mushrooms.

Mushrooms - If mushrooms aren’t your thing, swap them out for other things like cauliflower, roughly chopped or extra greens like cavolo Nero or extra spinach.

Make it Vego - turning this into a mushroom risotto is easy by increasing the quantity of mushrooms X 2, leaving off the beef and swapping the stock to veggie.

Braised Beef & Mushroom Risotto

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 kg beef short ribs