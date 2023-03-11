Exciting & Important News Damn Delicious Subscribers

This has to be one of the most nourishing, comforting and flavour packed dishes i’ve made in a while and it happens to be vegan. Slurping up noodles in broth has a therapeutic effect (anyone else?). The best part is that where ever you are in the world, these ingredients are readily available in supermarkets and affordable. This is also loved by my kids so if your looking for a more ideas that kids will eat, this could be a great dish to try on them.

There’s so much to unpack in this dish to carry into other areas of your cooking and dishes. Firstly, the miso glaze which can be used on other veggies, fish and meats.

It last’s for a while in the fridge and is a flavour bomb you can turn some basic ingredients into a meal by glazing them when roasting or grilling. Next, the miso glazed pumpkin which can also be used in salads or blend into a soup with the miso broth. It is one delicious thick creamy soup! The broth is also just as great sipped from a mug as it is in a big bowl of this deliciousness.

Pumpkin - try other veggies like roast and glazed eggplant, cauliflower, brussel sprouts all would all work well, Follow the same method of roast then glaze to ensure you end up with a golden gnarly, sweet, caramel glaze not black and bitter.

Greens - swap in any greens you have. Asian greens, broccoli, spinach are all perfect and you could also leave it off if you want to simplify things. IF you have frozen spinach, use that.

Noodles - Ramen noodles are pretty special but you could also make this with soba noodles, udon, a thick rice noodle or and egg noodle - fresh or dried. Only have spaghetti in the cupboard? Use that, it works. I have also made this with veggie noodles like zucchini and carrot.

Broth - Try and find a good quality broth without added salt as added salt will make this dish quite salty with the miso and soy. liquid or powder - same rules apply here, both can work well but find a natural quality one and taste, adjust as you go. ALWAYS start with less seasonings and adjust as you go. If you aren’t vegan or vego and want bone broth, use that instead as it adds a lot of flavour and nutrition to the dish. If you have your own broths in the fridge, feel free to try that. There are also some great fungi (mushroom) broths powders on the market which are pretty good in this dish. Like all my recipes, I encourage you to make personal adjustments as you see fit.

Glaze - make extra and make this in advance - 2-3 weeks if needed and just pull out when you need it. Its uses are wide across the veg, seafood and meat world. Having flavour bombs like this means you’ll turn a few humble ingredients into something delicious.

Glazed pumpkin - Roast extra- the pumpkin can be roasted the day before (before or after glazing) then glazed as needed or if glazed already, simply reheat in the oven or use in warm salads or make an incredible pumpkin soup with it.

Noodles - cook and refresh your noodles up to a day before. reheat in the broth to serve. They are also great through salads and stir fries as a well.

Stock & Broth - Try and find a good quality broth without added salt as added salt will make this dish quite salty with the miso and soy. Saying that if thats all you can get your hands on, make sure to reduce thew quantities of miso and soy. Just start small and taste as you go. You can make the miso broth a few days in advance and have on hand to simply reheat when you’re ready to serve with this dish or others.

Miso Glazed Pumpkin Ramen Broth

Prep/cook time

Serves 2

Ingredients

¼ small Kent pumpkin

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt

Miso glaze

2 tbsp white miso