The classic Japanese cabbage and vegetable pancake is simple, affordable & perfect for any meal including brunch. Brushed with BBQ sauce, kewpie mayo and topped with shallots, picked ginger & nori, this is seriously delicious eating.

For vegetarian, leave off the prosciutto

Makes 2 pancakes

Ingredients

¼ large white cabbage

2 shallots

1 tsp flake salt

2 eggs

100ml water

2 tbsp white or red miso paste

1/3 cup self-raising flour

2 tbsp olive oil

6-8 slices prosciutto or thin bacon

1/3 cup Okonomiyaki or BBQ sauce

1 small bottle kewpie mayonnaise

½ cup pickled ginger, drained

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1/3 cup nori strips

1/3 cup bonito flakes

Method

Finely slice the cabbage to give approx. 3 heaped cups and place into a mixing bowl.

Finely slice the shallots. Reserve ¼ cup and add the rest to the cabbage along with 1 tsp salt.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, water and miso.

Using your hands, mix the self-raising flour through the cabbage then the egg mix.

Place a non-stick frying pan over a medium high heat and add half the oil and when hot, add half the cabbage mix to the pan spreading it out about 2cm thick.

Gently press down and cook, covered for 5 minutes over a medium heat for approx. 4-5 minutes. Until the bottom is beginning to brown, and the pancake is becoming firm. But still a little wet on top.

Lay half the prosciutto or bacon over the pancake gently press into the pancake and cook for 1 minute longer

Using a spatula to help, carefully slide the pancake onto a plate, place the pan over the plate and flip the pancake over, back into the pan so it is bacon side down and cook for another 3-4 minutes then flip back onto a plate so the bacon side it up, keep warm and repeat with the rest of the mixture.

To serve, brush the cooked pancakes with Okonomiyaki sauce, drizzle over the mayonnaise in a thin stream then top with shallots, ginger, sesame seeds, nori and bonito flakes.