For me, home cooking doesn’t need to be fancy but it does needs 4 elements to come together to be the perfect dish - One-pan (two if your cooking rice or noodles), LOA (Left-Over Approved), Delicious & Effortless.

By hitting all of these in one dish means it can be made often under all circumstances - Mid-week when time isn’t on your side or that Sunday night when you just need something soothing and easy before the week hits you again… plus you could have leftovers for the next day!

The flavours of this dish are so umami rich and a big hit of flavour. The black vinegar really makes it special with its, deep, rich caramel elements. There really isn’t a substitute for it but it’s widely available

Now there is one element that you’ll see at the end of this recipe that I suggest here to finish the dish that isn’t traditional but it is a staple for us at home to finish most stir fries. Adding a delicious, creamy flavour and hit of nutrition to a plant based dish.

Crisp chili in oil is a staple in our house. I love the OG Chinese version. you can of course get so many different ones but the original really hits the spot for me.

Tofu - I like a regular soft tofu that isn’t silken and also not firm. It is creamy but won’t disintegrate through the dish and holds some texture. You can of course use either of the other varieties if you wish.

Mince - if you did want a hit of protein, feel free to add in some pork, chicken or beef mince. Add this in place of the eggplant or in addition.

Eggplant - you can certainly swap this out for another vegetable to have some variety but the results won’t be exactly the same, of course. Cauliflower (small florets) or zucchini would be a good substitute.

Oyster sauce - you could swap this for the same amount of soy if you dont want to use oyster sauce.

Addition - if you want to load this up with some veg then I would add in some baby spinach, or finely sliced wombok or bok choy, letting it cook for a minute or two at the end.

serves 4

ingredients