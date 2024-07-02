Cooking fish like this is perfect if you’re a bit nervous with fish in the kitchen and don’t know where to start. Simmering gently in a flavoursome sauce, it won’t dry out and you can turn the heat off a little early and let it finish cooking in the hot sauce. It’s great dish for both a casual dinner or communal entertaining dish.

generally when cooking fish like this, you want a firmer white fish like cod, barramundi, halibut a larger fillet snapper, but that’s not an absolute rule. Salmon or ocean trout will work well as will kingfish.

Enjoy with a simple salad and some crusty bread, simply cooked potatoes or rice.

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g firm white flesh fish fillet (snapper, barramundi, ling)

Salt, pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, finely diced

2 clove garlic, roughly chopped

4 tbsp capers

2 punnet grape tomatoes

2 tsp dried oregano

½ cups pitted kalamata olives

½ cup roasted capsicum strips

Handful parsley leaves

Lemon wedges to serve

Method

Season the fish with salt & pepper and drizzle over half the olive oil, gently rubbing it over the fish. Set aside.

Place a large frying pan over a medium/high heat and add the remaining olive oil, onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt.

Cook, stirring for 3 minutes, to soften then add in half the capers, the tomatoes and oregano.

Turn the heat down and cook the tomatoes out until bursting, crushing them with a fork to create a thick ragu then stir through half the olives.

Nestle in the fish and scatter over the roast capsicum.

Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer on a low heat for 10-12 minutes, until the fish is just cooked.

Serve scattered with remaining capers, olives, parsley and lemon to squeeze.