One-Pan Mediterranean Fish
Cooking fish like this is perfect if you’re a bit nervous with fish in the kitchen and don’t know where to start. Simmering gently in a flavoursome sauce, it won’t dry out and you can turn the heat off a little early and let it finish cooking in the hot sauce. It’s great dish for both a casual dinner or communal entertaining dish.
generally when cooking fish like this, you want a firmer white fish like cod, barramundi, halibut a larger fillet snapper, but that’s not an absolute rule. Salmon or ocean trout will work well as will kingfish.
Enjoy with a simple salad and some crusty bread, simply cooked potatoes or rice.
Serves 4
Ingredients
500g firm white flesh fish fillet (snapper, barramundi, ling)
Salt, pepper
3 tbsp olive oil
1 brown onion, finely diced
2 clove garlic, roughly chopped
4 tbsp capers
2 punnet grape tomatoes
2 tsp dried oregano
½ cups pitted kalamata olives
½ cup roasted capsicum strips
Handful parsley leaves
Lemon wedges to serve
Method
Season the fish with salt & pepper and drizzle over half the olive oil, gently rubbing it over the fish. Set aside.
Place a large frying pan over a medium/high heat and add the remaining olive oil, onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt.
Cook, stirring for 3 minutes, to soften then add in half the capers, the tomatoes and oregano.
Turn the heat down and cook the tomatoes out until bursting, crushing them with a fork to create a thick ragu then stir through half the olives.
Nestle in the fish and scatter over the roast capsicum.
Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer on a low heat for 10-12 minutes, until the fish is just cooked.
Serve scattered with remaining capers, olives, parsley and lemon to squeeze.