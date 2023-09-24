This recipe has become a weeknight wonder, meal prep & perfect when entertaining - taco party anyone! The simplicity and flavour from the recipe comes form everything going into the one tray- spiced, chicken, veggies and then letting the oven do it’s thing and all the flavours mingle to create flavours you can only get from one-pan cooking.

When it comes to braised chicken, the legs reign supreme for flavour and texture however you can use breast meat without a major issue. The sauce really keep things moist (sorry) and delicious.

All about the spices! The spices in this dish really make it stand out. The cinnamon may seen out of place at face value but quite common and a knockout that works so well with the other more savoury spices.

Make ahead for added flavour!! This is the ideal dish to make ahead, meal prep and to be honest, if you can, I would recommend it. Flavours really develop with braised dishes the next day or two. It also freezes well. Just the other week I made a batch of this and was travelling for a marathon event. I froze a big tub and took it with me, reheating it at my Air b’n’b and enjoying it with rice for the most delicious ‘night before the race’ meal. If you want to really make it next level, cook the rice too and make up some portions to freeze and reheat when you need something easy, quick and nourishing.

Other things I have done with this is fill a burrito along with rice, beans, cheese & some avocado or add a big spoon of sour cream on top when serving it in tortillas or on rice.

Skinless, Boneless Chicken thigh - breast can be substituted as can some diced beef, lamb or pork. For a vegetarian version, cauliflower braised with these flavours is so delicious!

Individual spices - In place of the individual spices, grab a Mexican spice mix and use that.

Whole peeled tomatoes - use a canned chopped tomato or fresh, diced tomatoes. Tomato paste - 2 tbsp - along with 1/3 cup water can also be substituted for the tomatoes.

Tortillas - I also serve this with rice instead of tortillas for a more substantial meal.

serves 4

Ingredients

1.2kg skinless chicken thigh, bone in