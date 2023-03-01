6.2.23

This is one-pot cooking at its best. In this recipe, we are poaching the fish, a gentle, wet method, that is very forgiving so great if you’re just starting out with fish cookery and perfect for an easy weeknight meal or weekend lunch.

Use the best quality tinned tomatoes you can find. It really makes a difference to a tomato-based dish. When sourcing seafood, buy from a trusted source. I know we all don’t have access to a fishmonger or fish market but still give it attention, even if it’s a supermarket – fresh or frozen. Ask questions when you can and try and find something that’s in season and from a responsible and sustainable fishery. I give some suggestions for the fish to use but use it as a guide, not a bible as what is available to you on the day will vary. The only thing I would say is you want it to be a firm flesh fish, not too delicate.

Serves 4

Prep / Cook time - 40 minutes

Ingredients

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium brown onion, finely diced

3 clove garlic, sliced

4 anchovy fillet, roughly chopped, optional

Pinch dried chili flakes

Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper

3 medium desiree potato, roughly chopped

500g crushed tomato

500ml chicken or veg stock

1/3 cup kalamata olives

Large handful flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

800g firm whitefish fillet, skin off - ling, blue eye, hake or barramundi, halibut, snapper

1 lemon

Method

1 - Place a large shallow frying-pan over a medium/high heat. Add the olive oil, onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt. Sweat this for 4 minutes then add the anchovy, dried chili, potato and cook, stirring often for another 5 minutes.

2 - Add the crushed tomato, broth and bring to the boil before, covering, turning down and simmer for 10 minutes until the potatoes are soft then stir through the olives, half the parsley, season to taste with salt and pepper.

3 - Nestle the fish fillets into the broth, seasoning the fish lightly and spoon some sauce over the fish. Cover with as lid and turn the heat down low. Cook for 4 minutes then turn the heat off and let the fish sit for another 3 minutes.

To serve, scatter with remaining parsley and squeeze over the lemon and drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil.

Ingredient Swaps and Additions

Anchovy - I love what anchovy adds to a dish as it cooks out through a sauce, an umami kick that really lifts it. If you just aren’t into it through, swap in 2 tbsp capers.

Fish - Look if fish isn’t your thing, you can make this with prawns, squid, and mussels. Adding them for around 5 minutes towards the end of cooking. I also have made this with Chicken thigh – skin on or off. Brown it off first in a separate pan and add it to the sauce with the potatoes to cook for the full cooking time.

Potato - Feel free to swap potato for a cooked pulse like white beans, chickpeas or borlotti beans. You could also add ½ cup of long-grain rice to the fish and let it cook in the sauce instead of the potato, giving it such a delicious texture to the dish. I also love to make the dish go further by adding a cooked pulse to the dish as well as the potato, usually butterbeans or cannellini beans.

Make it Veggie

Zucchini, roast eggplants and charred wedges of cabbage are so good in this.

Get Ahead

Make the sauce with the potatoes cooked in it up to 2 days ahead. Then when you want to cook the fish, reheat it, making sure it doesn’t reduce too much, add the fish and continue with the recipe from step 3.

Left Overs

The leftovers are delicious! I have made this and reheated leftovers after 2 days in the fridge. Make sure you reheat thoroughly and if you want add a little more stock or water to make it into a delicious soup also adding in some cooked white beans & greens like diced zucchini or spinach.

Freeze

Look you can freeze leftovers and if it means you won't waste something, then I encourage you to, but you will get a different product when reheating. Reheat and turn into a soup adding in some of the things above.

