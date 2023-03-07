This is one pot cooking at its best. In this recipe we are poaching the fish. A gentle wet method of cookery, very forgiving so great if you’re just starting out with fish cookery and perfect for an easy weeknight meal or weekend lunch.

Use the best quality tinned tomatoes you can find. It really makes a difference to a tomato based dish. When sourcing seafood, when you can buy your fish form a trusted source. I know we all don’t have great access to a fishmonger or fish market but still give it attention, even if it’s a supermarket – fresh or frozen. Ask questions when you can and try and find something that’s in season and from a responsible and sustainable fishery. I give some suggestions for the fish to use but use it as a guide, not bible as what is available to you on the day will vary. Only thing I would say is you want it to be a firm flesh fish, not too delicate.

Serves 4

Prep / Cook time - 40 minutes

Ingredients

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium brown onion, finely diced

3 clove garlic, sliced

4 anchovy fillet, roughly chopped, optional

Pinch dried chili flakes

Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper

3 medium desiree potato, roughly chopped

500g crushed tomato

500ml chicken or veg stock

1/3 cup kalamata olives

Large handful flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

800g firm whitefish fillet, skin off - ling, blue eye, hake or barramundi, halibut, snapper

1 lemon

Method

1 - Place a large shallow frying-pan over a medium/high heat. Add the olive oil, onion, garlic and a good pinch of salt. Sweat this for 4 minutes then add the anchovy, dried chili, potato and cook, stirring often for another 5 minutes.

2 - Add the crushed tomato, broth and bring to the boil before, covering, turning down and simmer for 10 minutes until the potatoes are soft then stir through the olives, half the parsley, season to taste with salt and pepper.

3 - Nestle the fish fillets into the broth, seasoning the fish lightly and spoon some sauce over the fish. Cover with as lid and turn the heat down low. Cook for 4 minutes then turn the heat off and let the fish sit for another 3 minutes.

To serve, scatter with remaining parsley and squeeze over the lemon and drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil.