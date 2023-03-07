This isn’t your average fish n chips! A lighter, simpler & cleaner (kitchen) version than a battered & fried and gets the tick of approval from even my kids.

Cooking in one try or one pan is my favourite way to cook at home, keeping things simpler, less fuss, mess & totally delicious with all the flavours melding together.

Baking is gentle method of cooking fish and perfect for home and especially if you’re wanting to cook more fish but a little timid. It my go-to method for an any easy night of the week, a casual weekend lunch or when cooking for a crowd.

This recipe is a great way to try different species of fish. You can use smaller fillets or a larger side of fish, just needing to adjust the cooking time slightly if its larger. Generally, cook for a little less time and check it. If it needs a lot more, cook a little longer, if it’s almost there, it may just need to rest for a couple of minutes to finish cooking. Fish is such a delicate protein and cooks at lower temperature than meats, so the residual heat in the fish and on the tray or pan continues to cook as the fish rests, if it is just under. If it is too far under, you will need to continue in the oven.

One thing that effects this and is important in fish cookery (and all meat cookery as well) is the temperature of the protein before it starts cooking. You need to bring the fish out of the fridge for 15-30 minutes before cooking to help it come to room temp, resulting in more even and quicker cooking time. Fish taken straight from the fridge and into a hot oven can take up to 50% more cooking time and result in the outside area becoming overcooked before the inside reaches temperature.

Prep/cook time – 40 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

3 medium red skinned potatoes, sliced 1cm thick

1 lemon, thinly sliced + extra lemon to serve