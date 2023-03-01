12.02.2023

This is one pot cooking at its best. In this recipe we are poaching the fish. A gentle wet method of cookery, very forgiving so great if you’re just starting out with fish cookery and perfect for an easy weeknight meal or weekend lunch.

Use the best quality tinned tomatoes you can find. It really makes a difference to a tomato based dish. When sourcing seafood, when you can buy your fish form a trusted source. I know we all don’t have great access to a fishmonger or fish market but still give it attention, even if it’s a supermarket – fresh or frozen. Ask questions when you can and try and find something that’s in season and from a responsible and sustainable fishery. I give some suggestions for the fish to use but use it as a guide, not bible as what is available to you on the day will vary. Only thing I would say is you want it to be a firm flesh fish, not too delicate.

Serves 4

Prep / Cook time - 40 minutes

Ingredients

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 medium brown onion, finely diced