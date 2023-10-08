Hi team! I hope everyone has been well and enjoying Spring/Autumn, where ever you are in the world)! This is the monthly Free recipe for all to enjoy so happy cooking! If you do want access to all my recipes and masterclasses plus new recipes, you can upgrade to paid and support the work and deliciousness!

This is one of the most delicious & easiest, low fuss recipes I make at home. Great for spring and Autumn with these veggies all being in season and perfect to whip up during the week and makes for amazing meal prep and leftovers! Feeding more people? Tray cooking like this is so easy to increase quantities with ease!

Tray cooking has so many benefits! Less things to wash, less mess and more flavour with everything cooking on one tray you get all the flavours mingling so the tray juices are so good.

Chicken Breast - You can swap this for chicken thigh - skin on/off and out. YOu could also do this dish with slight variations - Sausages roasted on this would be amazing and you could just roast the veggies then serve with with some grilled lamb - cutlets, chops, skewers or grilled steak.

Vego version - the veggies on their own make for a delicious roast veg salad - toss through some leaves, cooked lentils and you have a delicious dish. You could also roast some wedges of cauliflower in place of the chicken, tossing them with the marinade.

Other veg - feel free to try out eggplant (slice it thin), cauliflower, brussel sprouts etc. Just cut them appropriate thickness and cooking times may slightly vary.

tzatziki - some natural yoghurt is also great with this as is a tahini sauce for a vegan substitution. You can always sub in some dairy free yoghurt and add some mint, garlic, a squeeze of lemon and pinch of cumin for a dairy free tzatziki vibe. Other things that are great with this are things like hummus & babaganoush.

Chicken & Sweet Potato Tzatziki Tray Bake

Serves 2

Ingredients

Approx. 400g chicken breast (2 small)

marinade

½ tsp smokey paprika, cinnamon, dried chili, ground cumin

Salt, black pepper

1 tbsp honey

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large sweet potato, sliced 5mm thick rounds

1 large zucchini, sliced 1cm thick rounds

1 small red and green capsicum, sliced into large pieces

1 red onion, cut into thick wedges

½ lemon, sliced into rounds

½ punnet grape tomatoes

1/3 cup mixed, marinated olives

1 cup good quality Tzatziki

Handful each coriander and flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Method

Preheat your oven to 230C.

Cut each chicken breast into 3 pieces. On a medium baking tray, combine the marinade ingredients with half the olive oil and add the chicken, tossing well to marinate. Transfer to a plate then add the prepared veggies and lemon, the remaining oil, some seasoning and toss in the tray, getting some remaining marinade over them.

Lay the chicken pack over and roast in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. At 15 minutes scatter the tomatoes and olives over the tray and return to the oven for 5 minutes so the tomatoes begin to burst.

Serve with the tzatziki spooned over and the herbs scattered.