This one-tray dinner will rock your world! Large cup mushrooms are a fantastic, natural meat substitute in recipes and really hold their own in a dish like this. They transform into juicy, meaty goodness as they roast away in the rich, cheesy tomato ragu, getting finished with somer epic and easy garlicky breadcrumbs for that texture! I’ve added in butterbeans to help make this an almost complete meal - serve with a simple rocket salad if you like or other veggies or some simply cooked potatoes, rice even, if you are that way inclined.

Now lets talk bread crumbs! Of course you can make them from fresh (stale) bread and please do if that’s what you have, but I love them made from Panko crumbs. Usually reserved for crumbing items of food before cooking, I always have some kicking around the pantry so it makes it easy to whip up and they have a multitude of uses. We pan fry the panko crumbs with garlic & thyme which gives them a whole new delicious life worthy of tossing through any pasta, salad or over soup!

Mushrooms - swap in big wedges of roast eggplant, cauliflower or zucchini - I would marinate them in the garlic, thyme olive oil, pre-roast first then add them to the sauce in the tray and proceed with the recipe. Of course you can swap in chicken (skinless breast or thigh) - marinate it in the garlic, thyme, olive oil and brown off then add into the tray with the sauce and proceed.

Butterbeans - swap in cannelloni beans, chickpeas, borlotti, lentils even.

Panko Breadcrumbs - use fresh (stale) bread, blended up or feel free to use a glutne free crumb or leave of completely if you don’t want to use them.

Mozzarella/Cheddar - I use this combination for the flavour from cheddar and that great melt of mozzarella. Feel free to use on or the other completely. You could also being in a little parmesan if you like.

Mushroom Parmigiana with butterbeans