This Spring pasta, a celebration of the warmer months and enjoying a shared meal with friends and family.

Prep time 15 minutes | cook time 12 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g Casarecce pasta

Sea salt

3 tbsp olive oil + extra to drizzle

½ small leek, sliced

2 clove garlic, sliced

1 bunch asparagus sliced into 1cm thick rounds

4 zucchini flowers, sliced lengthways in half, flower torn

2 large handfuls baby spinach

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

Zest and juice 1 lemon

Handful flatleaf parsley, roughly chopped

Handful basil leaves

Parmesan cheese, to serve

Method

Bring a large pot of water to the boil and season generously with salt. Add the pasta and cook for approx. 8 minutes until al dente, reserving 1/3 cup pasta water.

Meanwhile, place a large frying pan over a medium/high heat add the leek, garlic, a pinch of salt and cook for 2 minutes to soften the leek then add the asparagus and zucchini (not the flowers yet) and cook for 2 more minutes, tossing often to cook evenly.

Once the pasta is ready, drain off and add it to the pan along with the reserved cooking water, baby spinach peas, zucchini flower leaves, lemon zest, juice, and a good splash of olive oil.

Toss this over the heat to get everything mixed and coated then adjust the seasoning to taste toss through the parsley and serve straight away with basil scattered and parmesan grated over.