This recipe has is also for the pastry made from scratch, which if you have a chance, I encourage you to give it a go. You can make it in advance, and in fact you need to let it rest, which helps it to stop shrinking when you bake it.

Keep the pastry in the fridge for a few days or freeze for a month or so. Serve room temp or warm with you favourite cream, ice-cream or yoghurt.

Prep time/cook time – 1 hour plus pastry resting time.

Makes 1 x 26cm Galette

Ingredients

2 cups plain flour

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp caster sugar

Zest 1 lemon

190g unsalted butter, diced, chilled

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp chilled water

6-7 small peaches

2 tbsp corn flour

¼ cup caster sugar

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp raw sugar

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, sugar, and lemon zest. Add the butter and use a dough cutter or your fingertips to cut through and combine the butter and flour mix to create a rough breadcrumb texture.

Alternatively, you can combine these ingredients in a food processor and blend to a rough breadcrumb texture. Place this in the fridge for 5 minutes to chill and whisk together the egg yolk and water and put this over the butter/flour mix and quickly kneed this to just come together, being careful not to overwork the dough. Press this into a thick, flat circle and wrap in baking paper to rest in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight.

To make the galette, bring the pastry from the fridge 10 minutes before rolling to slightly soften then using a little flour, roll the pastry into an approx. 30 cm circle, this doesn’t have to be exact. Place this back onto a lined baking tray and into the fridge for 30 minutes to rest again. Meanwhile Alice the peaches into 1cm thick wedges and toss with the corn flour and lemon juice. Scatter these over the pastry, leaving a 3-4cm boarder, sprinkle the caster sugar over the peaches then fold the pastry up and around the peaches, crimping as you go if desired.

This should look quite rustic and freeform. Brush the edges of the pastry with egg wash and sprinkle the raw sugar around the pastry edge then bake on the lined baking g tray for 25-30 minutes, until the pastry is crisp and golden and the fruit soft and juicy.

Serve cut into wedge with cream or ice cream if desired.