Prawn & soba noodle salad recipe with sizzling sesame, ginger, shallot dressing shows just how versatile Extra virgin olive oil is across different cuisines & cooking methods, not to mention its health benefits, replacing seed oils.

I’ve used a lighter flavoured EVOO which is perfect for this fragrant dressing, heated and poured over the ingredients , enhancing their flavours. This dressing is also great with chicken, fish or anything really so great to have in the fridge.

Prawns - large pieces salmon, chicken or tofu make for a great substitution as does beef or chicken mince or seared steak, thinly sliced and tossed through.

Soba noodles - ramen noodles, rice noodles or even some linguine make for a good substitution. You could also leave them out and serve it as a stir fry with rice.

Cucumber and Cabbage - swap in other greens here like baby spinach, finely sliced capsicums, carrot. anything really. Regular cabbage can be swapped in for the Wombok.