This potato and pumpkin one is perfect on its own but feel free to add something else green – some spinach stirred through at the end or some broccoli or green beans added about half way through the cooking. Serve with rice if desired or great option if you feel like soup is to leave out the chickpeas & pea tendrils when cooking everything, blend everything up, using a little more stock or water to thin it out if needed, then stir through the chickpeas to serve and finish with the coriander and lemon.

Swap out – use other veggies like cauliflower, sweet potato in place of the pumpkin and potato and spinach can replace the pea shoots. Tinned lentils are a great swap for chickpeas …. any legume will work really.

Prep/cook time – 40 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium butternut pumpkin, peeled & deseeded

3 medium red skinned potato, peeled

3 tbsp olive oil (or coconut oil)

1 brown onion, diced

Sea salt, pepper

2 tbsp good curry powder (I use Keens)

3 cups vegetable stock

400ml coconut milk

400g tinned chickpeas, rinsed

1 punnet pea shoots, roughly chopped

Handful coriander leaves, roughly chopped

1 lemon

Method

Cut the pumpkin into large 4cm pieces and the potato into sixths lengthways. Set aside

Place a large saucepan over a medium/high heat and add the oil, onion, garlic, pumpkin and potato along with a good pinch of salt and cook, stirring for 2-3 minutes to begin to sweat the vegetables, allowing their flavour to natural sugars to release.

Cover the pan with a lid and continue to cook the veggies for 8 minutes, stirring ever 2 minutes.

After 4 minutes, add the curry powder to the pan, stir through the veggies and continue cooking. This process helps coax more flavour to the veggies. If they caramelise a little, that’s a good thing

Add the stock to the pan and bring to a boil then turn down and simmer for 5 minutes before adding the coconut milk, stir through, and continue to simmer for approx. 20 minutes, until the veggies are softened. Add the chickpeas to the pan along with the peas shoots then adjust the seasoning to taste.

Serve the curry with coriander stirred through and a god squeeze of lemon