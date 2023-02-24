Raspberry & Choc Blender Cakes
These blender cakes are perfect for meal prep, make ahead in cake tins or muffin moulds and store in the fridge for a few days (we guarantee they won’t last that long) ready for lunchboxes and snacks.
A great idea to make with the kids as well and mix up the topping as well with different fruit and leave off the choc if you want them a little ‘nicer’. Another option is to bake them in little dishes and serve hot for dessert with a scoop of ice-cream, some cream or yoghurt.
Prep/cook/cooling time 45 minutes
makes either - 3 small 10cm cakes or 1 large 24cm cake or 5 muffins
Ingredients
2 Free range egg
2 medium, ripe bananas
2 tbsp maple syrup
4 tbsp nut butter
1 cup nut milk
1 ½ cup oats
2 tsp baking powder
1 punnet fresh or frozen raspberries
4 tbsp dark chocolate, roughly chopped
Natural yoghurt to serve, if desired
Method
Preheat an oven to 190C.
In the Jug of a blender, combine the egg, banana, nut butter, honey, milk, oats, baking powder and blend to a smooth batter.
Pour this between your prepared cake tins or muffin moulds and top with the raspberries and chocolate.
Bake for approx. 20 minutes, depending on your oven, until a skewer or small knife comes out clean.
Allow to cool for 20 minutes then remove from the cake tin.