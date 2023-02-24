These blender cakes are perfect for meal prep, make ahead in cake tins or muffin moulds and store in the fridge for a few days (we guarantee they won’t last that long) ready for lunchboxes and snacks.

A great idea to make with the kids as well and mix up the topping as well with different fruit and leave off the choc if you want them a little ‘nicer’. Another option is to bake them in little dishes and serve hot for dessert with a scoop of ice-cream, some cream or yoghurt.

Prep/cook/cooling time 45 minutes

makes either - 3 small 10cm cakes or 1 large 24cm cake or 5 muffins

Ingredients

2 Free range egg

2 medium, ripe bananas

2 tbsp maple syrup

4 tbsp nut butter

1 cup nut milk

1 ½ cup oats

2 tsp baking powder

1 punnet fresh or frozen raspberries

4 tbsp dark chocolate, roughly chopped

Natural yoghurt to serve, if desired

Method

Preheat an oven to 190C.

In the Jug of a blender, combine the egg, banana, nut butter, honey, milk, oats, baking powder and blend to a smooth batter.

Pour this between your prepared cake tins or muffin moulds and top with the raspberries and chocolate.

Bake for approx. 20 minutes, depending on your oven, until a skewer or small knife comes out clean.

Allow to cool for 20 minutes then remove from the cake tin.