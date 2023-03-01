Sept 2, 2022

Roast Eggplant, Caper & Tomato Rigatoni

This pasta dish is fast becoming a family favourite thanks to its minimal ingredients, ease of making, great for left-overs and versatility (I also love to pimp it with either prawns or a sausage mince is amazing) see below for lots of great ways you can take this once you need to change it up.

Cottage cheese might not be the first thing that comes to mind for a pasta dish, but trust me, it creates another level of flavour, a light creaminess and not to mention some great nutrition.

Swap In/Out

Eggplant - isn’t for everyone, I know, so if you’re wanting to swap out the eggplant you can first of all leave it out for a really simple & still delicious pasta dish. Or…

Zucchini - grill or roast then add to the sauce or dice and sauté at the beginning with the garlic and chili.

Roast red capsicums/peppers - roast your own or use store-bought. Cut into large strips and stirred through with the pasta

Leafy green - think Cavolo Nero or Silverbeet - sautéed off at the beginning with garlic and chili. Just use a little more oil

Mushrooms - whatever variety you want (maybe not shitake or enoki) but any cup or button mushroom, sliced or diced and sautéed off at the beginning. My mushroom of choice is portabello.

Capers - swap out for olives or anchovies …. or add olives or anchovies for an extra hit of flavour!

Cottage Cheese - try ricotta, burrata / stracciatella or a soft marinated feta. Vegan - a vegan alternative to cottage cheese or leave out altogether, its still as delicious!

Pasta - go with any shorter pasta for this or even a pappardelle or risoni is great Also don’t rule out gnocchi!

Sausage - squeeze the mince out of a 2-3 of your preferred sausage and brown that off at the beginning before adding the garlic. Proceed with the recipe for a pimping sausage, eggplant and tomato pasta!!

Take it in a different direction

Ok so you love the sauce, have made the dish but now want to hack it into a different dish. I hear you! It’s how I cook and basically create recipes and new dishes. Really the options are endless, but here's a few to inspire you.

1 - Make the sauce but don’t cook the pasta, when you add the eggplant, add a 400g tin of drained chickpeas or white beans and serve that with some fish, chicken, or lamb you can even brown off some meatballs and add them to simmer for a while. Serve with a big spoon of yoghurt! Yum!

2 - At the beginning add 1/3 cup sultanas with the garlic then when you add the chili, add 2 tbsp red wine vinegar. Proceed with rest of the recipe then add in some white beans or chickpeas with the eggplant and you have a caponata vibe! Serve this as above.

3 - Brown off some chicken thigh and nestle them into the sauce and bake, covered, for 35-40 minutes then add in the eggplant, pulling the chicken and stir that through pasta or add in some white beans or chickpeas for a nice ragu.

_______________________

_______________________

_______________________

