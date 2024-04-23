Roast Cauliflower, Almond & Crispy Butter Bean Rice Salad
This salad is max flavour deliciousness!
Lunch at home is nearly always meal prep or leftovers. I love knowing I have things in the fridge so I can whip up something healthy & delicious in minutes.
This is no measly salad. I make this for everything from a weekday essential through to bring a plate or an entertaining dish part of a larger spread.
It holds its own as a substantial salad, enough for meal and holds up well overnight which is how I love to cook.
Make the tahini sauce in advance and keep it for a week in the fridge for lots of delicious meals!
Cauliflower is not only a hearty veggie for salads when caramelised, it holds up well so you can meal prep it in a salad or seperate in the fridge ready to be mixed in.
Cauliflower & Onions - Swap in anything lime eggplant, pumpkin, zucchini or a mix of what you have on hand.
Almonds - any nut works well as do toasted seeds.
Currants - sultanas, dates, chopped apricots or a fresh fruit like apple or pear
Green olives - Kalamata olives work just as well as does capers.
Tahini sauce - yoghurt spiked with garlic & lemon makes a great alternative.
Basmati rice - Brown rice, quinoa, barley all work well.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to I Can Cook That to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.