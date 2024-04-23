Lunch at home is nearly always meal prep or leftovers. I love knowing I have things in the fridge so I can whip up something healthy & delicious in minutes.

This is no measly salad. I make this for everything from a weekday essential through to bring a plate or an entertaining dish part of a larger spread.

It holds its own as a substantial salad, enough for meal and holds up well overnight which is how I love to cook.

Make the tahini sauce in advance and keep it for a week in the fridge for lots of delicious meals!

Cauliflower is not only a hearty veggie for salads when caramelised, it holds up well so you can meal prep it in a salad or seperate in the fridge ready to be mixed in.

Cauliflower & Onions - Swap in anything lime eggplant, pumpkin, zucchini or a mix of what you have on hand.

Almonds - any nut works well as do toasted seeds.

Currants - sultanas, dates, chopped apricots or a fresh fruit like apple or pear

Green olives - Kalamata olives work just as well as does capers.

Tahini sauce - yoghurt spiked with garlic & lemon makes a great alternative.

Basmati rice - Brown rice, quinoa, barley all work well.