Prep/cook time – 35 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 large eggplant, cut into 4cm pieces

5 tbsp olive oil

Salt, pepper

500g dried rigatoni

3 clove garlic, sliced

2 tbsp capers in brine, drained

¼ cup parsley stalks, finely sliced

½ tsp dried chili flakes

½ tsp dried oregano

600g canned cherry tomatoes

Handful parsley leaves, roughly chopped

½ cup cottage cheese

Small piece parmesan, to serve

Method

Preheat an oven to 220C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to the boil.

Toss the cut eggplant with 3 tbsp of olive oil and a good amount of seasoning.

Spread it over the baking tray and roast for 15 minutes, until golden and softened.

Add the pasta to the water and cook for approx. 9 minutes, until al dente, then drain, reserving ¼ cup pasta water.

While the pasta cooks, place a large pan over a medium/high heat and add the remaining 2 tbsp of olive oil, garlic, capers, and parsley stalks with a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often for 2 minutes before adding the chili and oregano and cook for 30 seconds further.

Add the tomatoes and bring to a simmer for 2-3 minutes, adjusting the seasoning to taste.

Add the roast eggplant and cooked pasta to the sauce along with the parsley.

Mix through then remove from the heat and add the cottage cheese and pasta water and fold everything through to create a creamy rustic sauce the clings to the pasta but still has texture to it, you want to see bits of cottage cheese still.

Serve the pasta with extra cottage cheese if desired and a shower of parmesan cheese.