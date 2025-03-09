This dish is the sum of three parts that are all valuable to have up your sleeve as their own recipes. First is the roast eggplants. it is the simplest way to prepare them, creating a base for many different dishes, from miso glazed eggplants through to dicing them once roasted and tossing them into salads, stir fries, pasta dishes or scooping out the flesh and blending with tahini & garlic for a delicious dip. Next is the braised beans. Probably my all-time favourite way to prepare beans. Once cooked, they can last in the fridge for 5 days and are delciious cold or reheated easily to make part a dish or a dish to themselves. You could use them with fish or meats or spoon over grilled sourdough topped with, poached egg, feta or the tahini sauce. That takes us to the Tahini sauce, a master sauce that i always have lurking around the kitchen. ITs ready in minutes and you can use it into soups, over roast veggies, meats, seafood, into sandwiches or a great sauce for hot chips or roast sweet potato wedges. adjust the lemon and garlic on this sauce to taste. Tahini continues to thicken so if you have made it in advance and its in the fridge, you may need to adjust with a little water or lemon juice before using.

This makes a great stand alone veg dish or serve with roast chicken, grilled meats or fish if you like. These are also great at room temp if you are creating a grazing table of lovely dishes.

Eggplants - try other veggies like wedges of pumpkin or cauliflower.

Beans - thickly sliced zucchini can be substituted

tahini - use yoghurt if you like

Parsley - use dill, coriander or mint if you like

Roast Eggplants, Braised Beans, Tomato & Tahini