These Roast Eggplants with Romesco Braised Chickpeas are pure heaven! Completely plant based they can be served up as a main or alongside other dishes as part of a feast.

If serving up as a main, pair with anything from some steamed rice, cous cous &/or a seasonal salad. Some yoghurt or a whipped tahini sauce is also a nice touch to serve with these.

Serving as part of a larger meal, they go with basically anything from chicken, fish, lamb or beef. Some blistered (pan charred) green beans alongside would be amazing.

Leftovers reheat so well for the next day or two so a great dish to make extra to enjoy for an easy reheat meal. I wouldn’t recommend freezing this dish though. Eggplants don’t love the freezer.

The Romesco sauce makes extra but that’s a very good thing! It’s amazing with everything and lasts a good week in the fridge. Use it in sandwiches, wraps, burgers, as a condiment to seafood, meats and other veggie dishes.

The braised chickpeas are also a great addition on their own to other meals like a piece of fish sitting on top and some yoghurt on the side, as a side or on their own on toasted sourdough, with a couple of poached eggs or topped with cheese and grilled/broiled until the cheese is melted and golden.

Eggplants - If deadly nightshades don’t agree with you, swap our for roast cauliflower, cabbage (cut into wedges or steaks), even larger zucchini, split lengthways and roasted.

Chickpeas - swap for any legume - butterbeans, cannellini beans, borlotti, kidney, lentils

Nuts in the Romesco - any nut will work here, except a peanut. Also if nuts don’t agree with you, sunflower/pepita seeds work a dream!

Serves 4 with rice & salad as a main or on their own along side other dishes.