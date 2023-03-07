This is not your average pumpkin risotto; we are making this at least once a week.

Grated pumpkin is cooked through the risotto as well as roast pumpkin pieces to top it with creamy goat’s cheese melting through, roast pepita seeds and a little parmesan.

The chicken broth gives this risotto that extra depth of flavour and nourishment

Prep/cook time – 1 hour

Serves 4

Ingredients

¼ kent or butternut pumpkin

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt, black pepper

Risotto

2 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp butter

1 brown onion, finely diced

2 clove garlic, finely crushed

2 cups arborio rice

½ cup white wine (optional)

1l good quality chicken broth

½ cup finely grated parmesan + extra to serve

½ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

100g chevre goat’s cheese

Method

Preheat an oven to 190C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Peel the pumpkin and remove the seeds. Wash and dry the seed and toss with 1 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Cut half the pumpkin into 12 smaller pieces, toss in the remaining 2 tbsp olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on the baking tray and roast for 10 minutes. Add the pumpkin seeds to the tray and roast for a further 10 -15 minutes until the pumpkin is golden and soft and the seeds crispy. Set aside.

Grate the other half of the pumpkin to make 1 ½ cups. Set aside.

For the risotto, bring the chicken broth and 500ml water to the boil then turn down to a low heat.

Heat a large, deep frying pan over a medium/high heat and add the olive oil, 2 tbsp butter, onion, garlic, grated pumpkin and a good pinch of salt. Cook without any colour, stirring, for 5 minutes then add the rice and cook stirring for a further 1 minute then add the white wine and stir that through the rice to absorb. Start ladling in the stock, a little at a time and stiring constantly to allow the stock to absorb and rice to become creamy. Keep doing this until the risotto is creamy and the rice cooked. You want it loose but not wet. Turn the heat off and stir through the remaining 2 tbsp butter and ½ cup parmesan. Place a lid on and allow it to sit for 2 minutes to rest.

Adjust the seasoning, stir through the parsely and serve the risotto on warm plates, topped with the roast pumpkin, crispy pepita seeds, goat’s cheese and a little more parmesan