Anyone else feel like this year was being played in x 2 speed?! Where did that year go! that time to start thinking about the festive table and if you’re like me, you want some dishes that can cater to multiple dietary preferences, still be delicious and not be over complicated or stressful…..I got you! This centrepiece, standout veggie dish is perfect for a dinner party, thanksgiving, xmas or just to enjoy anytime!

This dish comes together so easily and hits all the fundamental elements you want to include for an exciting & delicious veggie dish! Follow these guidelines below that often use when creating new dishes that I want to pack a punch.

Caramelisation - both the pumpkin and the charred lemon, adds a concentration of flavours and really satisfying depth of flavour. this could be any veggie though. Cooking it to get that caramelisation really gives it such a meaty, richness.

Something creamy - It’s the charred lemon yoghurt here, adding a cooling, creamy element. You want this with alot of veggie dishes to keep it exciting and bring elements together.

Texture - texture is one of the most important element after flavour. Crunch in a dish keeps things exciting. I’ve used nuts and seed. think about what texture you’re adding to your dishes.

Freshness & spices - an element of spice can be really - adjusting to your personal preference. Freshness from herbs, acids and citrus is also a way to add excitement to a dish and really lift it up!

This dish is also perfect for leftovers or getting ahead with everything holding up really well. You can keep the components of the dish seperate if you wanted to reheat the pumpkin before topping with the yoghurt and seeds.

Pumpkin - Cauliflower roasted in wedges or even half or whole would be fantastic with all these flavours as would half roasted eggplants, charred roast wedges of cabbage or zucchinis plit in half lengthways, scored and grilled or roasted.

Nuts and seeds - you could swap them out for you favourite nuts, just chop them a little into smaller pieces.

Yoghurt - swap out for a dairy free version for vegan.

Calabrian chili - if you can t find, use a chili oil or crisp chili in oil. Also some fresh or dried chili can sub in if needed. Just add a little or keep on the side.

Sultanas - raisins, currants, even chopped dates or dried apricots

Roast Pumpkin with charred lemon yoghurt, toasted nuts & seeds This Simple yet stunning recipe puts pumpkin centre stage, building up textures and flavours into a stunning dish.

Ingredients

1 medium Butternut pumpkin, cut into quarters, lengthways

4 tbsp olive oil

Salt, pepper

1 lemon

½ cup natural Greek style yoghurt

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/3 cup each pepita seeds & sunflower seeds

1/3 cup almonds roughly chopped

1/3 cup sultanas

1 tbsp whole coriander seeds

2 tsp za’atar

Handful each mint, dill, coriander leaves

2 tbsp Calabrian chili or chili oil

Method

Preheat an oven to 220C.

Lay the cut pumpkin on a baking tray, brush with 2 tbsp of the oil and season with salt and pepper.

Roast these in the oven for 30 minutes until golden and soft.

Meanwhile, preheat a small frying pan over a high heat.

Cut the lemon in half and place each half, cut side down in the pan to caramelise and get charred for approx. 1 minute.

Then set aside to cool. In a small mixing bowl combine the yoghurt, garlic, the juice of half the charred lemon and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Place a small frying pan over a medium/high heat and add the remaining olive oil, seeds, almonds a pinch of salt.

Cook for 3 minutes, stirring throughout then add the sultanas and coriander seeds and cook for 1 more minute to become fragrant and plump up the sultanas.

To serve spoon the yoghurt over the pumpkin and top with a little of the seed mix (you won’t need it all – makes a great snack) then the za’atar, herbs and spoon over the chili. Serve with the remaining charred lemon.