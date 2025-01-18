Fish, fennel, grapes & feta! Seriously, they are a match made in heaven! The richness of the salmon with the savoury tangy from the whipped feta, crisp fresh fennel & those sweet roasted grapes!

It’s perfect for entertaining as you can serve it room temp/warm for a lunch or dinner party. This means you can have everything ready in advance, leaving just dressing the fish and serving when you are ready. By baking the whole side of the fish, it is less free and very doable for any cooking skill level.

Salmon - you can use other fish like Barramundi, Snapper, Hake, Halibut or Cod

Feta - you could substitute in yoghurt or a garlicky whipped tahini (search it on the website here)

Grapes - orange segments also work amazingly or for a veg substitute, cherry or grape tomatoes, roasted.

Fennel- shaved cucumber would be a good substitute

Pine nuts - toasted pepita seeds or crushed almond or macadamia nuts would be amazing

Serves 4-6

Ingredients