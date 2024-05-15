This flavour packed pasta dish is a big winner - max flavour, very affordable and comes together in 30 minutes with the sausage Ragu perfect to make ahead and freeze.

When it comes to the pasta, I generally like a shorter pasta for this but it will work with any pasta you have.

Always remember to slay you pasta water well when cooking, as this makes a big difference to the final flavour as it cooks.

Sausage - use any type of sausage you want - pork, chicken, beef. For a vego version I love to sub in mushrooms!

White wine - you can leave this out completely if you like.

Crushed tinned tomato - fresh diced tomato is always a great option if they are in season.

Silverbeet - a baby spinach or kale works well here as well.

Sausage, Silverbeet, Tomato & Chili Pasta